Rajasthani mother stranded in India but infant daughter faces return to Pakistan alone

JAIPUR: Amidst the escalating tensions since the Pahalgam attack, a deeply disturbing story has emerged from Rajasthan where a young mother, Bhor Rashmi, now faces the unimaginable - her infant daughter may have to return to Pakistan without her.

A resident of Jaitsar in Sri Ganganagar district, Bhor Rashmi was married three years ago to Dhanpat Singh Sodha, a resident of Amarkot, Pakistan. Their daughter, Adarshini, was born in Pakistan. Rashmi and her daughter arrived in India on 3 April, but their visa expired on 27 April.

However, Rashmi does not possess a Pakistani passport and remains an Indian citizen on paper, whereas Adarshini is a Pakistani citizen by birth. Following the Indian government’s directive that Pakistani citizens must return within 48 hours after the Pahalgam attack, Adarshini is now required to go back to Pakistan - all alone.

With the child's visa set having expired this Sunday, Rashmi’s family is desperately trying to secure an extension in the hope of keeping Adarshini in India for a little longer.

Local police officer Imran Khan confirmed that the girl's maternal grandfather and family have been instructed to reach the Attari border with the necessary documents. The police, however, have no information regarding any possibility of a visa extension.

As the government is yet to provide any relaxation, Rashmi and her infant daughter face a hugely uncertain future. Clearly, the bitterness in India-Pakistan relations is extracting huge human costs for ordinary people in countless ways.