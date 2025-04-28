SC refuses to entertain fresh plea challenging Waqf (Amendment) Act

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a fresh plea challenging constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, saying it cannot entertain "hundreds" of petitions on the issue.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar asked the counsel for petitioner Syed Alo Akbar to file an intervention application in pending five cases which will be taken up on May 5 for passing interim orders.

“You withdraw this. We passed an order on April 17 saying only five petitions will be taken up for hearing,” the CJI said, adding, “It will be open for the petitioner to file an application in the pending petitions if so advised.”

On April 17, the bench decided to hear only five of the total number of pleas before it and titled the case: "In Re: Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025".