Sharia Court, in any name & form, has no recognition in law: SC

NEW DELHI: In a significant judgment, the Supreme Court has held that a 'Court of Kazi,' 'Court of (Darul Kaja) Kajiyat,' 'Sharia Court,' etc., by whatever name or style, have no recognition in law. The Court made this ruling while allowing a Muslim woman's maintenance plea filed under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The bench of the top court delivered this judgment after hearing a plea filed by a woman, Shahjahan, who was challenging the Allahabad High Court’s 2018 order.

The order had dismissed her revision petition against a 2010 family court decision in Jhansi, which denied her maintenance. The family court had only allowed Rs 2,500 for her two children.

A two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, stated that any declaration made by such courts is not binding on anyone and is unenforceable by coercive measures.

"The only way such a declaration or decision can withstand scrutiny in the eyes of the law is when the affected parties accept such declaration/decision by acting on it or accepting it, and when such action does not conflict with any other law. Even then, such declaration/decision, at best, would only be valid inter se the parties that choose to act upon/accept it, and not a third party," the bench said.