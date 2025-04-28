Talks on seat-sharing among NDA allies for Bihar polls in June or July, says Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi

PATNA: Seat-sharing talks among constituents of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for upcoming Bihar assembly elections are likely to take place by the end of June or first week of July, Union Minister and Hidustani Awam Morcha (HAM) patron Jitan Ram Manjhi said on Monday.

Manjhi, who met Union Home Minister and BJP election strategist Amit Shah in New Delhi, said that all the constituents of NDA would get respectable number of seats in the assembly elections scheduled to be held in October-November.

HAM had earlier staked claim to 40 seats in the 243-member assembly. When asked about seat expectations, Manjhi said the allotment for NDA allies would be decided at a meeting in late June or early July.

He, however, reaffirmed that the coming assembly elections in Bihar would be contested under leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. “There is no confusion about the leader to head the assembly polls in the state,” he asserted.

“All alliance partners will contest the assembly election under leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. It has also been confirmed by top leadership of BJP,” he said, adding that NDA would win 225 out of 243 seats in the assembly polls.