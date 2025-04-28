Upper caste encroachers stop Dalit man's last rites on govt land in Madhya Pradesh; both sides clash

SHEOPUR: The last rites of a Dalit man was stopped on a plot of government land by alleged encroachers from an upper caste in Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, resulting in stone-pelting between two groups and a road blockade, a police official said.

The incident took place in Leelda village, he said.

"The Dalit man had died in an accident in Bengaluru some days ago. When his kin and community members were taking the body for last rites on a plot of government land encroached by some upper caste members, the latter stopped them," the official said.

"The argument led to stone-pelting from both sides, after which members of the Jatav community, to which the deceased belongs, blocked the road by placing his body there," the official added.

The two sides were pacified by senior police and administration officials, Sheopur Superintendent of Police Virendra Jain said.

Jain said the Jatav community's crematorium was acquired by the railways, after which they were performing last rites on a plot of land in the possession of another community, which had triggered a deadlock.

"The Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) are on the spot and have normalised the situation. Both sides are being counselled," the SP said.

A protester said the land belonged to the government and authorities had allowed them to conduct last rites here after the crematorium was taken over. However, upper caste men had illegally occupied this plot, he alleged.