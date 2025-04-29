Act against non-payment of stipends to interns, PG: PMO

However, despite the mandate, the National Medical Commission has yet to take action. In fact, the NMC has brushed off its responsibility and instead blamed the states that are housing errant medical colleges. The Health Ministry has also been evasive on the issue. The PMO’s directive came in response to an RTI filed by Kerala-based activist Dr K V Babu, who has been pursuing the matter for two years and has filed se eral RTIs.

The PMO said, “Redressal of grievance is under the purview of appropriate authority dealing with subject-specific. Therefore, the information sought relates to the authority concerned to which the complaint was forwarded.”

Dr Babu said, “Here is a peculiar situation, and hence, I have made the request to the PMO. The State Medical Councils have no jurisdiction on this issue, and the NMC has failed to take action, while the Health Ministry has been evasive.”