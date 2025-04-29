Amid row over water sharing with Haryana, Punjab CM Mann asks Centre to divert water flowing to Pakistan

CHANDIGARH: Amid a fresh row over water sharing between Punjab and Haryana, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday asked the Centre to fill up Punjab's reservoirs by diverting the water flowing to Pakistan, now that the Indus Waters Treaty is in abeyance.

Mann said the BJP is claiming that it will not allow water flow to Pakistan. "Then you give that water to us, fill our dams and we will give it to Haryana," he said.

He said that the Union government should divert the waters of Chenab, Jhelum, Ujh and other rivers to the state after cancelling the Indus Waters Treaty.

Mann said the state does not have a single drop of water to give to Haryana as its own paddy season is round the corner. He said Haryana has utilised its share of water in March and is now seeking additional water for April and May. "We told them that they should have used their share of water judiciously. We have a paddy sowing season coming up. There is already demand for canal water from farmers," he added.

Stating that hitherto Haryana has used 103 per cent of its allocated water, Mann accused the BJP of pressurising Punjab to release more water to the neighbouring state.

Mann alleged that the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) is being illegally used by the BJP to achieve this goal. He said that Punjab has upgraded its canal water system due to which it now requires water to cater to the needs of its farmers in the wake of the ensuing paddy season.