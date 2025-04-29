Bihar CM announces cash prize of Rs10 lakh for 14-year-old Suryavanshi after his historic century in IPL

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who became the youngest ever player to score a century in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Playing for Rajasthan Royals in an ongoing IPL T20 match, Vaibhav stunned the crowd by scoring 101 runs in just 38 balls against Gujarat Titans. He reached his century in only 35 balls, marking the second-fastest ton in IPL history, and led his team to a memorable victory.

The match was held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur late on Monday, where Vaibhav smashed 11 sixes and seven fours during his extraordinary innings.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulated the young cricketer over the phone and later shared his praise on social media. In a post on X, he wrote, “Congratulations and best wishes to Mr Vaibhav Suryavanshi of Bihar, who became the youngest player (14 years) to score a century in the history of IPL. He has become a new hope for Indian cricket through his hard work and talent.”