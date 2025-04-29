BJP asks why can’t Congress stay united when world is standing with India

NEW DELHI: Amid a row over remarks made by Congress leaders in the wake of the Pahalgam killings, the BJP on Monday questioned why the Congress cannot present a united front when the entire world is standing with India.

Former law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told the media, “As Prime Minister Modi stated, terrorists will be punished beyond their imagination. The entire nation stands united. Congress must take action against its leaders undermining India’s unity.”

Citing the names of several Congress leaders, including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, senior Maharashtra leader Vijay Wadettiwar, Karnataka minister RB Timmapur and Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra, Prasad asked, “Do Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have no control over their party? Or did both make pro forma comments while allowing others to speak as they wished?”

He lambasted the Opposition leaders, including from Congress, alleging that their statements were being used in Pakistan, including by its media, to defame India at a time when the country is preparing to teach a lesson to terror and its promoters.

Prasad asked the Congress leadership, “Has any warning been given to these Congress leaders, or have they been asked to apologise?” Taking a jibe at Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, he noted that although they had extended their support to the BJP-led Centre at an all-party meeting, their leaders continued to make contradictory comments.

‘Pakistan’s lifeline’

Ex-law minister cited former J&K Congress president Saifuddin Soz, who criticised India’s decision to put the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, describing the river as Pakistan’s lifeline.