BJP reshuffle in Gujarat paused amid Pahalgam fallout; but district-level presidents announced

AHMEDABAD: Amid nationwide outrage over the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, political developments in Gujarat have slowed, with the BJP’s long-anticipated state-level shake-up now caught in a cloud of uncertainty.

Despite this pause, the party made an unexpected move on Tuesday by announcing new district-level presidents, signalling selective progress in its internal restructuring.

Delhi has become the epicentre of high-level political activity, as pressure mounts on Pakistan following the Pahalgam incident. In Gujarat, however, all eyes remain on two major questions: who will be the next BJP state president, and when will the long-delayed cabinet expansion take place?

Over the past fortnight, speculation surged after Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on 21 April. A day later, BJP state chief C.R. Patil held a closed-door meeting with Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, further fuelling rumours of imminent changes.