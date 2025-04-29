BSF lodges protest with Pakistan Rangers against Jawan's apprehension

NEW DELHI: Under instruction from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Border Security Force (BSF) has lodged a protest with Pakistan Rangers on the issue apprehension of a jawan a week back after he had mistakenly crossed over to the Pakistani side along the international border in Punjab, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the officials, in case such an incident had occurred earlier, the matter would have been resolved quickly, but this time the Pakistan remained "non-committal" on the whereabouts and the date of return of the jawan.

This has happened because of the rising India-Pakistan tensions after the Pahalgam attack, they added.

The BSF has also instituted an inquiry into the incident, where Constable PK Shahu of the 24th battalion was caught by the Pakistan Rangers on April 23 after the jawan inadvertently crossed the IB along the Ferozepur district.

So far the two border guarding forces held four flag meetings, but there is no final word on his return and the protest note has been given to the sector commander of the Pakistan Rangers by the BSF, they said.