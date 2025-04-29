CBI seeks prosecution of five officers in Uttarakhand's Corbett safari scam

DEHRADUN: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted its investigation report to the Uttarakhand government regarding the alleged illegal felling of over 6,000 trees and unauthorised construction work carried out under the guise of a tiger safari project in the Corbett Tiger Reserve.
In a significant development, the central agency has sought permission from the state government to initiate prosecution proceedings against five officers allegedly involved in the irregularities.
The CBI had formally registered a case in the high-profile Corbett tiger safari matter in October 2023, taking over the investigation into the extensive environmental damage and rule violations.
Before the CBI's involvement, the case was under scrutiny by the state Vigilance Department. It was during the vigilance probe that the then Ranger Brij Bihari Sharma and Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kishan Chand were suspended and subsequently arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation. The CBI's latest report marks a crucial step towards potential legal action against more individuals.
Following the CBI's probe, the Enforcement Directorate also launched an investigation into the alleged irregularities at Corbett Tiger Reserve in December 2023. While the ED probe remains ongoing, sources confirm the agency has already seized property worth Rs 31.8 crore belonging to former DFO Kishan Chand.
According to reliable sources, serious questions have been raised about the role of Harak Singh Rawat, the former Forest Minister under the previous BJP government, with allegations directly implicating him in the scandal.
The extensive irregularities in Corbett first came to light in 2021 through a petition filed by a Delhi High Court advocate. Acting on the court's directions, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) conducted an on-site investigation, which reportedly uncovered numerous discrepancies.
Further investigations, including one by the Forest Survey of India, revealed the felling of over 6,000 trees. Sources indicate significant irregularities were found in construction works under the guise of a tiger safari in the Pakhru range, covering 106 hectares, as well as projects at Morghati, Kugaddha, Sneh, and the Pakhro rest house.
Unauthorised construction also included an elephant wall, Kandi road, and a residence for the Chief Wildlife Warden in the core zone, allegedly undertaken by diverting over Rs 215 crore in funds. Departmental sources previously named several officials in connection with the irregularities, including the late KS Suhag (ex-CWLW), Sushant Patnaik (ex-CCF), Rahul (ex-Director Corbett), ex-DFOs Akhilesh Tiwari and Kishan Chand, and ex-Rangers Mathura Singh, Brij Bihari Sharma, and LR Nag.
Reacting to the escalating investigation into the Corbett irregularities, Anu Pant, the petitioner, told TNIE: 'The way advocate Abhijay Negi has pursued the Forest Department's irregularities with strong legal arguments has significantly tightened the noose around the culprits, boosting public confidence in both the investigative agencies and the judiciary.'