CBI seeks prosecution of five officers in Uttarakhand's Corbett safari scam

DEHRADUN: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted its investigation report to the Uttarakhand government regarding the alleged illegal felling of over 6,000 trees and unauthorised construction work carried out under the guise of a tiger safari project in the Corbett Tiger Reserve.

In a significant development, the central agency has sought permission from the state government to initiate prosecution proceedings against five officers allegedly involved in the irregularities.

The CBI had formally registered a case in the high-profile Corbett tiger safari matter in October 2023, taking over the investigation into the extensive environmental damage and rule violations.

Before the CBI's involvement, the case was under scrutiny by the state Vigilance Department. It was during the vigilance probe that the then Ranger Brij Bihari Sharma and Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kishan Chand were suspended and subsequently arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation. The CBI's latest report marks a crucial step towards potential legal action against more individuals.

Following the CBI's probe, the Enforcement Directorate also launched an investigation into the alleged irregularities at Corbett Tiger Reserve in December 2023. While the ED probe remains ongoing, sources confirm the agency has already seized property worth Rs 31.8 crore belonging to former DFO Kishan Chand.

According to reliable sources, serious questions have been raised about the role of Harak Singh Rawat, the former Forest Minister under the previous BJP government, with allegations directly implicating him in the scandal.