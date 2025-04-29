Demolition drive launched in Ahmedabad following detention of 6500 suspected Bangladeshi immigrants, mostly Muslims

The civic authorities and police in Ahmedabad on Tuesday launched a mega demolition drive in the Muslim-majority area of Chandola lake, days after 6500 people, mostly Muslims, were detained and accused of being illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

While the demolition drive is being spearheaded by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, around 2,000 policemen, headed by Joint Commissioner of Police-Crime Sharad Singhal, were deployed at the site to maintain law and order, Police Commissioner G S Malik said.

Malik, who reached the lake to take stock of the demolition drive, told reporters that all police stations in the city were put on 'alert' to deal with any situation in view of the demolition drive at Chandola Lake.

Singhal said the AMC started the drive early in the morning with 50 teams, each equipped with an earthmover machine.

"The last demolition drive at Chandola Lake was carried out in 2009. Recently, a survey conducted by the AMC revealed that government land had been encroached upon again, and shanties were constructed around the lake. Illegal Bangladeshi immigrants lived in areas like Siyasatnagar and Bengali Vaas surrounding this lake," he said.