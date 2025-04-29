Gujarat man captures Pahalgam terror attack on video, recalls escape

AHMEDABAD: Rishi Bhatt, a resident of Ahmedabad, was vacationing in the Valley with his wife and 11-year-old son since April 15, 2025. The family arrived in Pahalgam on April 22, the day gunmen fired at tourists and killed 26 people.

A video of Bhatt ziplining across the Baisaran meadow as gunshots ring in the background and people scattering away has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the video, Bhatt is seen smiling mid-air on the zipline when the operator is heard chanting 'Allahu Akbar' thrice followed by gunshots. Halfway through the zipline, people can be seen running in panic.

Rishi Bhatt described his experience to the media.

"I had planned a trip to Pahalgam, Sonamarg, Gulmarg, and Kargil with my family," Bhatt said.

"We were back in Pahalgam, taking pictures, when the firing began — just below the zipline I had used. I did not realise this for around 20 seconds."

"I saw 5-6 people getting shot. After about 20 seconds, I realised that it was a terrorist attack," he recalled.

He claimed that the firing started after the zipline operater chanted 'Allahu Akbar' three times.