Gujarat man captures Pahalgam terror attack on video, recalls escape

AHMEDABAD: Rishi Bhatt, a resident of Ahmedabad, was vacationing in the Valley with his wife and 11-year-old son since April 15, 2025. The family arrived in Pahalgam on April 22, the day gunmen fired at tourists and killed 26 people.
A video of Bhatt ziplining across the Baisaran meadow as gunshots ring in the background and people scattering away has gone viral on social media platforms.
In the video, Bhatt is seen smiling mid-air on the zipline when the operator is heard chanting 'Allahu Akbar' thrice followed by gunshots. Halfway through the zipline, people can be seen running in panic.
Rishi Bhatt described his experience to the media.
"I had planned a trip to Pahalgam, Sonamarg, Gulmarg, and Kargil with my family," Bhatt said.
"We were back in Pahalgam, taking pictures, when the firing began — just below the zipline I had used. I did not realise this for around 20 seconds."
"I saw 5-6 people getting shot. After about 20 seconds, I realised that it was a terrorist attack," he recalled.
He claimed that the firing started after the zipline operater chanted 'Allahu Akbar' three times.
"I found out that men in two families ahead of us were asked their religion and shot in front of my wife and son. My wife and son were screaming. I unlatched my belt and jumped down, took my wife and son and started running away," he said.
Bhatt said that he and his family hid in a pit, out of sight of the gunmen, and others joined them.
"When firing halted a little after 8-10 minutes, we started running toward the main gate...The firing started again and 4-5 people were shot. 15-16 tourists were shot in front of us," he told mediapersons.
He added, "We somehow reached the main gate. That’s where we saw the security guard and ticket collector had also been shot."
Local guides and horsemen fled the area, according to Bhatt.
"A little further down, we encountered the army. They moved us in groups of three, providing cover. The scenes were terrifying," he said.
"I witnessed the attack from 25 to 30 feet away," Bhatt added. "But my wife saw the terrorists firing from just six feet."