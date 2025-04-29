Head constable shot at by mentally-challenged youth inside police station barracks in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: In a daring late-night incident, a head constable was allegedly shot at and critically injured by a youth inside the police station premises in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh.

The incident took place at around 1 am in the Jaitwara police station premises on Tuesday, when the head constable Prince Garg (35) was having food in his quarters located in the police barracks.

“He (accused) knocked at the door, and just when my brother opened the door, the attacker opened fire, which hit the right shoulder. We don’t know why the accused shot my brother,” the head constable’s brother Prashant said.

The injured head constable has been admitted at the ICU of a private hospital in the adjoining Rewa district, where his condition is stated to be stable. “As per doctors, the next 72 hours are crucial,” a senior police officer said.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG-Rewa Range) Rajesh Chandel, “The attacker has been identified as Adarsh Sharma alias Achhu, who is stated to be mentally unstable. Ongoing investigations have revealed that the accused had, sometime back, even set his own home ablaze. We’re still trying to find out whether there was any enmity between the head constable and the accused.”

The investigations have also revealed that the accused has been booked in the past in cases of criminal assault.

“Multiple teams comprising 40 cops have been formed and raids are underway at all possible hideouts of the absconding accused,” additional SP (ASP-Satna) Shivesh Singh Baghel said.