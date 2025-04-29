Investigate motive behind Indian-Pakistani marriages: MP Nishikant Dubey

RANCHI: Questioning the intent 'Pakistani nationals living in India under the guise of marriage,' Godda MP Nishikant Dubey has called for a probe into such arrangements and urged the Centre to tighten the visa system here.

Dubey stated that there is a hidden agenda behind these marriages and questioned whether matrimonial matches within Indian society were hard to find.

"When the process of visa cancellations began, two types of visas emerged and an in-depth investigation is required. Pakistani girls have been married here, and they cannot become citizens of India and have been living here for years," the MP said.

He added, "Even Pakistani men have been married into India. What is the motive behind these marriages, it needs to be investigated."

Dubey said, "Those who migrated to Pakistan in 1947, their properties were taken over by the government under the Enemy Property Act," adding that this implies that Indians marrying their daughters into Pakistan and Pakistanis marrying their daughters into India are enemies of this country.

"We need to deal with them first," he added.