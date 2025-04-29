Investigate motive behind Indian-Pakistani marriages: MP Nishikant Dubey

RANCHI: Questioning the intent 'Pakistani nationals living in India under the guise of marriage,' Godda MP Nishikant Dubey has called for a probe into such arrangements and urged the Centre to tighten the visa system here.
Dubey stated that there is a hidden agenda behind these marriages and questioned whether matrimonial matches within Indian society were hard to find.
"When the process of visa cancellations began, two types of visas emerged and an in-depth investigation is required. Pakistani girls have been married here, and they cannot become citizens of India and have been living here for years," the MP said.
He added, "Even Pakistani men have been married into India. What is the motive behind these marriages, it needs to be investigated."
Dubey said, "Those who migrated to Pakistan in 1947, their properties were taken over by the government under the Enemy Property Act," adding that this implies that Indians marrying their daughters into Pakistan and Pakistanis marrying their daughters into India are enemies of this country.
"We need to deal with them first," he added.
India had on Friday (April 25) announced the suspension of visa services for Pakistani nationals with immediate effect and revoked all existing valid visas issued to them, except for long-term, diplomatic, and official visas.
The move comes amid heightened tensions between the two countries following Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, where 28 people, mostly tourists were killed and over a dozen were injured in one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, after terrorists opened fire on a popular meadow.
Amidst this action, this statement of Nishikant Dubey has come to the fore, which has created a stir in political circles.
The government has also made it clear that complete caution is being taken in all such cases and every visa application is being thoroughly investigated.