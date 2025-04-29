JMM may contest 12 seats in Bihar Assembly elections

RANCHI: Following a significant victory in the Jharkhand Assembly elections, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is considering a return to contest the Bihar Assembly polls. According to party sources, the party plans to stake a claim for at least 12 seats in the polls.

JMM Central Spokesperson Manoj Pandey stated, “While the Bihar unit of JMM has recommended 16 seats, we are focusing seriously on 12 seats and will present our claim to the Mahagathbandhan.” Preparations are already underway by party workers for the following 12 Assembly seats: Tarapur, Katoria, Manihari, Jhajha, Banka, Thakurganj, Rupauli, Rampur, Banamkhani, Jamalpur, Pirpainti, and Chakai.

Pandey further said that the final decision, however, will be made after after discussions with the alliance partners within the INIDIA bloc. The claim, according to Pandey, is based on a survey suggesting that the party could make a difference on more than three dozen seats.

According to part sources, serious discussions on the issue of contesting polls in Bihar will be held with other alliance partners. The party believes that JMM has a strong mass base in Bihar and hence, will stake claim accordingly.

“The party is also hopeful that the allies of the Mahagathbandhan will pay heed to our claims and act accordingly,” said another party functionary.

Notably, this is not the first time that JMM has expressed interest in contesting the polls.