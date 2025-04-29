'Khoon se Karo Aarti': BJP MP Dubey’s blunt reply to 'talks with Pakistan' suggestion by Congress leader

RANCHI: Reacting sharply to a Congress leader's suggestion of talks with Pakistan over war, Godda MP Nishikant Dubey asserted that there is no option other than ‘Kashmir hai Pukarti - Pukarti hai Bharti; Khoon se tilak karo - Goliyon se aarti (Kashmir is calling; India is calling; Apply tilak with blood; do aarti with bullets).

Dubey was reacting to a question on Tuesday asked by a news agency on Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hamid Karra's reported statement that India should have talks with Pakistan.

“Should we greet them with aarti. Pakistani people are killing our people and we should greet them with aarti. I am a Vidyarthi Parishad worker and I know only one slogan ---- ‘‘Kashmir hai Pukarti - Pukarti hai Bharti; Khoon se tilak Karo - Goliyon se Aarti,’ said Nishikant Dubey at Delhi Airport further saying that there is no alternative to it.

Dubey later shared his statement given to the news agency on X, for which he is being trolled brutally. While some praised him with comments like "Sidhi Baat — No Bakwas," others criticised him for allegedly politicising the issue.

When asked about Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's statement that Pahalgam terror attack was a result of a security lapse and he is not in support of war with Pakistan, Dubey directly questioned his integrity saying, “People should find it out, whether Siddaramaiah is a patriot or a traitor.”