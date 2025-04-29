'Khoon se Karo Aarti': BJP MP Dubey’s blunt reply to 'talks with Pakistan' suggestion by Congress leader

RANCHI: Reacting sharply to a Congress leader's suggestion of talks with Pakistan over war, Godda MP Nishikant Dubey asserted that there is no option other than ‘Kashmir hai Pukarti - Pukarti hai Bharti; Khoon se tilak karo - Goliyon se aarti (Kashmir is calling; India is calling; Apply tilak with blood; do aarti with bullets).
Dubey was reacting to a question on Tuesday asked by a news agency on Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hamid Karra's reported statement that India should have talks with Pakistan.
“Should we greet them with aarti. Pakistani people are killing our people and we should greet them with aarti. I am a Vidyarthi Parishad worker and I know only one slogan ---- ‘‘Kashmir hai Pukarti - Pukarti hai Bharti; Khoon se tilak Karo - Goliyon se Aarti,’ said Nishikant Dubey at Delhi Airport further saying that there is no alternative to it.
Later, Dubey also posted his statement given to the news agency on X for which he is being trolled brutally; some people are praising him, saying – ‘Sidhi Baat -- No Bakwas, while some are criticizing him for politicizing the issue.
When asked about Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's statement that Pahalgam terror attack was a result of a security lapse and he is not in support of war with Pakistan, Dubey directly questioned his integrity saying, “People should find it out, whether Siddaramaiah is a patriot or a traitor.”
Dubey, who is largely known for his outspoken attitude, had also questioned the Pakistani nationals living in India under the guise of marriage, seeking a probe into their intentions behind marrying to a person in an enemy country. Dubey clearly said that transparency is very important in the visa system, and the Central Government should be stricter in this regard.
Dubey stated that there is a hidden agenda behind these marriages and questioned whether matrimonial matches within Indian society were hard to find.
“When the process of visa cancellations began, two types of visas emerged, and an in-depth investigation is required. Pakistani girls have been married here, and they cannot become citizens of India and have been living here for years,” the MP said.
He added, "Even Pakistani men have been married into India. What is the motive behind these marriages, it needs to be investigated."
Dubey said, "Those who migrated to Pakistan in 1947, their properties were taken over by the government under the Enemy Property Act," adding that this implies that Indians marrying their daughters into Pakistan and Pakistanis marrying their daughters into India are enemies of this country. It is required to deal with them first, he added.
India on April 25 had announced the suspension of visa services for Pakistani nationals with immediate effect and revoked all existing valid visas issued to them, except for long-term, diplomatic, and official visas.
The move comes amid heightened tensions between the two countries following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, where 27 people, mostly tourists, were killed and over a dozen were injured in one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, after terrorists opened fire on a popular meadow.