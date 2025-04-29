Maharashtra government raises alms for beggars from Rs 5 monthly to Rs 40 daily

MUMBAI: To discourage begging and reduce its number, the Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday raised the daily alms remuneration for beggars in government-run Alms Houses from Rs 5 per month to Rs 40 per day.

The Maharashtra government approved the Prohibition of Begging Act in 1964 to curb begging. Under this, 14 alms houses were established to rehabilitate beggars, with 4,127 individuals rehabilitated so far.

According to the state cabinet, the decision to provide Rs 40 as daily remuneration for the work done by the person in the alms house started with the aim of reducing the rate of begging and discouraging those who want to take up road begging. The cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“Till now, the Rs 5 was only given as remuneration every month since 1964. The person admitted to alms houses has also been given vocational training in agriculture and small industries so that he or she can earn his own living after coming out of the alms houses,” said the cabinet note.

"Earlier, the person undergoing such training was given Rs 5 per month as remuneration. However, the state cabinet on Tuesday decided to increase the remuneration Rs 40 per day expecting to reduce the tendency of begging and make such people enjoy work. This decision will be a big step towards leading beggars towards self-reliance," it added.