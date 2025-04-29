Major fire at mall in Mumbai's Bandra; firefighting on after 18 hours

MUMBAI: A major fire broke out at an electronics goods showroom in a mall in Mumbai's Bandra area in the early hours of Tuesday and spread to upper stories, officials said, adding that firefighting was underway after more than 18 hours.

There was no report of anybody getting injured, they said.

The time taken to bring the fire under control, however, raised questions with local MLA and Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar saying he had asked for an inquiry, though officials said the fire brigade was doing its best.

The fire erupted around 4.10 am in the Link Square Mall located on Linking Road in Bandra West, said an official.

It was initially confined to the electronics goods showroom in the basement of the multi-storey building, but flames later spread to the upper floors.

Thick black smoke billowing from the building was visible from afar.

Several photographs and videos of the blaze surfaced on social media.

"Around 4.50 am, the fire brigade tagged it as a level III (major) fire, but escalated it to level IV by 6.25 am, indicating its severity that called for extensive firefighting operation," a civic spokesperson said.

"Following a request from the Mumbai fire brigade, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was mobilised and it reached the spot at 7.50 am," he said.

While no injuries were reported at the site, the building adjacent to the mall was vacated as a precautionary measure, he said.