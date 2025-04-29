NCERT textbook carries inaccurate picture, misleading facts about Indian rhino

GUWAHATI: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has drawn flak by wrongly depicting the Indian rhinoceros in the Class 4 maths textbook.

Conservationists and wildlife experts say the textbook not only carries an inaccurate illustration but also features misleading facts.

At the centre of the controversy is a “Did you know” section in the “1000s Around Us” chapter. Alongside the erroneous illustration, the statement reads: “The Indian rhinoceros is found in the foothills of the Himalayas in Northeast India. Floods and the medicinal value of their horns have led to a reduction in their population. In the early 1900s, their population was driven to near extinction with as little as 200 rhinoceroses. But with recent conservation measures, there are now around 4000 (four thousand) rhinoceroses.”

The errors have sparked criticism from several quarters.

“In the recently published NCERT Class 4 Math textbook, an Indian rhino is shown to have two horns (Pg 45). Such mistakes are not acceptable in an NCERT textbook,” an X user, Udoy Bhaskar Borah, wrote.