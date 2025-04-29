‘Not our views’: Congress distances itself from party leaders’ remarks on ‘war’

NEW DELHI: Facing heat from the BJP over divergent views by senior party leaders on the Pahalgam terror attack, the Congress on Monday distanced itself from the remarks; asserting that they “do not reflect the party’s views.”

The party made it clear that only a recent Congress Working Committee (CWC) resolution, with the views expressed by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and authorised AICC office-bearers, represents its position on the attack.

The opposition party’s assertion comes in the wake of remarks by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Mani Shankar Aiyar, Shashi Tharoor, Tariq Hameed Karra and former Union minister Saifuddin Soz, among others triggered a row.