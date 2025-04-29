‘Not our views’: Congress distances itself from party leaders’ remarks on ‘war’

NEW DELHI: Facing heat from the BJP over divergent views by senior party leaders on the Pahalgam terror attack, the Congress on Monday distanced itself from the remarks; asserting that they “do not reflect the party’s views.”
The party made it clear that only a recent Congress Working Committee (CWC) resolution, with the views expressed by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and authorised AICC office-bearers, represents its position on the attack.
The opposition party’s assertion comes in the wake of remarks by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Mani Shankar Aiyar, Shashi Tharoor, Tariq Hameed Karra and former Union minister Saifuddin Soz, among others triggered a row.
Last week, Siddaramaiah said that strict security measures must be initiated. The CWC had described the Pahalgam attack as a ‘direct assault’ on the values of the Indian republic and called for a comprehensive examination of intelligence failures and security lapses.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “The CWC had passed a resolution on the attack two days earlier. Some Congress leaders have been speaking to the media. They speak for themselves and do not reflect the party’s views.”
Meanwhile, party president Mallikarjun Kharge lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for skipping the all-party meeting on the Pahalgam terror attack and accused the BJP of creating divisions in the country.
