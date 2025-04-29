Over 70 Pakistani women with NORI certificates return to India

CHANDIGARH: More than 70 Pakistani women married to Indian nationals who were having NORI (No obligation to return to India) certificate issued along with LTV (long-term visa) crossed over to India through the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari border.

The Union Government had revoked all visas issued to Pakistanis after the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 tourists.

The Pakistani women who went to meet their parents in Pakistan were not allowed to come back to India and were stopped by Pakistani immigration despite holding valid documents.

However, today immigration authorities of Pakistan allowed those having Pakistani passports and married to Indian nationals with NORI certificates and long-term visas to cross over to India, said sources.

It is learnt that following discussions, an exception was made.

In total, 240 people from Pakistan, including more than 70 NORI visa holders, entered India. Meanwhile, 140 others from India returned to Pakistan via the Attari border.

Dr Vikram Udasi from Jalgaon, Maharashtra, who had been waiting at the Attari border since April 25 to receive his wife Priya, a Pakistani national and four-year-old child Ahan, who had gone to meet her family in Pakistan, finally re-united with his wife and child.