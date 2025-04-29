Over 70 Pakistani women with NORI certificates return to India

CHANDIGARH: More than 70 Pakistani women married to Indian nationals who were having NORI (No obligation to return to India) certificate issued along with LTV (long-term visa) crossed over to India through the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari border.
The Union Government had revoked all visas issued to Pakistanis after the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 tourists.
The Pakistani women who went to meet their parents in Pakistan were not allowed to come back to India and were stopped by Pakistani immigration despite holding valid documents.
However, today immigration authorities of Pakistan allowed those having Pakistani passports and married to Indian nationals with NORI certificates and long-term visas to cross over to India, said sources.
It is learnt that following discussions, an exception was made.
In total, 240 people from Pakistan, including more than 70 NORI visa holders, entered India. Meanwhile, 140 others from India returned to Pakistan via the Attari border.
Dr Vikram Udasi from Jalgaon, Maharashtra, who had been waiting at the Attari border since April 25 to receive his wife Priya, a Pakistani national and four-year-old child Ahan, who had gone to meet her family in Pakistan, finally re-united with his wife and child.
"Finally, I have met my wife and child after the long wait and now we are leaving back for our home town, thank god,’’ he said and added that they got married in 2017. "She has been on a Long Term Visa (LTV) for the past eight years, which is valid until 2026,’’ he said.
Another Indian national, Rishi Kumar from Kolhapur in Maharashtra, has also been stranded at the ICP Attari for the past few days, waiting for his wife and children.
He expressed his gratitude to the authorities as his wife, Savita, who hails from a town in Balochistan and had gone back to meet her family along with her 10-year-old twins, Saysha and Revansh, returned.
"Initially, the authorities told that only the children can enter India as they are Indian passport holders. I knew they will have to give permission and I can come back to India," said Savita.
"I have been married for the last 12 years, and I have gone to Pakistan three times. I have never encountered such a problem before," she added.
Rishi said that he is thankful to the authorities that he was able to reunite with his family.
Another Pakistani national, Asma, who had gone to Pakistan two months ago to visit her parents, said she was happy that she was allowed to cross over to India as she was holding the NORI certificate and long-term visa (LTV).
The NORI certificates are issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for brief visits to Pakistan, and holders are allowed to return to India without any restrictions. Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) president and Member of Provincial Assembly of Pakistan, Punjab, Ramesh Singh Arora, claimed that he had raised this issue with the Pakistan Government.