PM Modi outlined significance of New Education Policy at conclave in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday outlined the New Education Policy (NEP), which has been designed to meet global standards of education. “Our endeavour is directed to empower the youth with skills that make them self-reliant and bring India to a position as a global innovation hub,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted.

Speaking at the first-of-its-kind YUGM Innovation Conclave, the Prime Minister stated that the government is modernising the country’s education system to align with the emerging demands of the 21st century. Reaffirming his government’s commitment, Modi said that university campuses across the country are beginning to emerge as dynamic centres for the “Yuvashakti”(Youth-Power) to explore and achieve breakthrough innovations.

“The trinity of Talent, Temperament and Technology will transform India's future and the journey from idea to prototype to product must be completed in the shortest time possible,” the Prime Minister emphasised.

Discussing the significance of the ‘One Nation, One Subscription’ initiative, the Prime Minister said that it has instilled confidence among the youth that the current government is aware of their needs, enabling students in higher education to access world-class research journals with ease.

Modi, quoting Sanskrit scriptures meaning ‘true life is lived in service and selflessness’, asserted that science and technology should also serve as instruments of service. Reflecting on the role of education in nation-building, the Prime Minister highlighted that the education system plays a pivotal role in the development of the country.