PM Modi outlined significance of New Education Policy at conclave in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday outlined the New Education Policy (NEP), which has been designed to meet global standards of education. “Our endeavour is directed to empower the youth with skills that make them self-reliant and bring India to a position as a global innovation hub,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted.
Speaking at the first-of-its-kind YUGM Innovation Conclave, the Prime Minister stated that the government is modernising the country’s education system to align with the emerging demands of the 21st century. Reaffirming his government’s commitment, Modi said that university campuses across the country are beginning to emerge as dynamic centres for the “Yuvashakti”(Youth-Power) to explore and achieve breakthrough innovations.
“The trinity of Talent, Temperament and Technology will transform India's future and the journey from idea to prototype to product must be completed in the shortest time possible,” the Prime Minister emphasised.
Discussing the significance of the ‘One Nation, One Subscription’ initiative, the Prime Minister said that it has instilled confidence among the youth that the current government is aware of their needs, enabling students in higher education to access world-class research journals with ease.
Modi, quoting Sanskrit scriptures meaning ‘true life is lived in service and selflessness’, asserted that science and technology should also serve as instruments of service. Reflecting on the role of education in nation-building, the Prime Minister highlighted that the education system plays a pivotal role in the development of the country.
While highlighting the introduction of the New National Education Policy, Modi referred to the progress in the development of the National Curriculum Framework, learning and teaching materials, and new textbooks for classes one to seven.
Linking education with recent technological advancements such as AI, the Prime Minister further mentioned the creation of an AI-based and scalable digital education infrastructure platform — ‘One Nation, One Digital Education Infrastructure’ — under the PM e-Vidya and DIKSHA initiatives. This platform has enabled the preparation of textbooks in over 30 Indian languages and seven foreign languages, marking a significant transformation.
He underscored the importance of enhancing India’s research ecosystem to meet national objectives, citing the doubling of gross expenditure on R&D from Rs 60,000 crore in 2013–14 to over Rs 1.25 lakh crore. This includes the establishment of cutting-edge research parks and the formation of Research and
Development Cells in nearly 6,000 higher education institutions. The Prime Minister also spotlighted the establishment of the National Research Foundation to foster a culture of research and reiterated the success of the One Nation, One Subscription initiative, which has eased access to top-tier research journals for students in higher education. He concluded by noting that India’s leadership in AI development and adoption is proving to be highly advantageous.