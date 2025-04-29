Private papers of ex-prez APJ Abdul Kalam donated to National Archives

NEW DELHI: Former president APJ Abdul Kalam's passport, Aadhaar card, PAN card, original correspondences and lectures delivered at various institutions are among his private papers which have now been acquired by the National Archives of India.

The collection also comprises several original photographs.

Kalam, widely known as the 'Missile Man of India' was an eminent scientist and served as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007.

As a custodian of key archives, the National Archives of India (NAI) on Monday acquired the private papers of Kalam, comprising original correspondences, passport, Aadhaar card, PAN card, tour reports, and lectures delivered by him at various universities as well as organisations, officials said.

The collection was donated by APJM Nazema Maraikayar, his niece, and APJMJ Sheik Saleem, grand nephew of of the former president to NAI, they said.

Arun Singhal, Director General, NAI, signed an agreement with Maraikayar at a function, to acquire the collection.

Born on October 15, 1931 in Rameswaram in today's Tamil Nadu, into a humble family, Kalam rose through sheer hard work and determination.

After studying physics and aerospace engineering, he contributed significantly to India's missile development programmes and played a pivotal role in the Pokhran-II nuclear tests of 1998, the NAI said.