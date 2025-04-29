Punjab BJP chief Jakhar calls upon CM Mann to lead an all-party delegation to Jammu and Kashmir

CHANDIGARH: Punjab BJP president, Sunil Jakhar, asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to lead an all-party delegation to Jammu and Kashmir to show solidarity towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a heartfelt video statement tagged on this social media handle, X, Jakhar said, "The attack in Pahalgam has shaken all of us, not just as citizens of this country, but as human beings."

Reflecting on Punjab’s painful history as it has suffered the scars and shadows of terrorism for decades, he emphasised the shared trauma, loss and long struggle for justice and healing that communities endure after such tragedies.

He said that solidarity must not only be spoken of, but demonstrated through action, by carrying the message of peace and brotherhood, not as politicians, but as human beings.