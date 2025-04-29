Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav sets May 31 deadline to eradicate drug menace from state

CHANDIGARH: Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav has set May 31 deadline to eradicate the drug menace from the state.

He has issued a stern ultimatum to the police commissioners and district police chiefs to bring down the availability of drugs in the streets. He also said that all officers will be accountable if they fail to do so.

An hour-long high-level meeting was chaired with all the Range Inspector Generals of Police, Deputy Inspector Generals, Commissioners of Police, Senior Superintendents of Police and accompanied by Special DGP Internal Security RN Dhoke, ADGP Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Nilabh Kishore and ADGP Law and Order Naresh Arora, to make the ongoing action plan to wipe out drugs from the state foolproof in toto.

"We have taken several important decisions during the meeting, including fixing the accountability of the officers. Every officer, including CPs, SSPs, DSPs and SHOs will be held responsible and accountable in their own respective areas for failing to wipe out drugs from the streets," said Yadav.

He also said the performance of all the officers will be assessed with the help of professional parameters, intelligence and feedback from the public after May 31.

"After the survey, officers who did good work will be rewarded, while punishments will be given to the officers found deficient,’’ he said.