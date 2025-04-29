Rahul Gandhi reaches Rae Bareli on two-day visit to UP

LUCKNOW: Former Congress president and Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi arrived on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency on Tuesday morning.

He commenced his visit by distributing over a dozen solar-powered carts donated by an NGO to the underprivileged. While winding up his two-day visit to Rae Bareli and Amethi, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, is slated to visit the family members of Kanpur’s Shubham Dwivedi who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) also inaugurated 2 MW Atom Solar Roof Plant and the Atom Electric Charging Station at Visaka Industries Limited, Kundanganj.

On the way to the inauguration venue, the Congress leader stopped at many places to greet his supporters. He also unveiled a statue of Subhash Chandra Bose at Civil Lines and then headed to the Bachat Bhawan (district collectorate) to attend the DISHA (District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee) meeting along with local leaders and public representatives.

During the meeting he raised questions over the Jal Jeevan Mission, claiming that a sample survey showed that the potable water schemes had not reached people so far.

At some places, leakage in the pipeline was spotted, and many households had not received the connection yet. He said that a committee comprising of officers and public representatives should be set up to check the authenticity of potable water schemes.