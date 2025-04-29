Rajasthan Education Department website hacked; message from 'Pakistan Cyber Force' displayed

JAIPUR: The official portal of Rajasthan's Education Department was targeted in a cyber attack on Tuesday that modified the portal's homepage to display a series of inflammatory messages under the name of 'Pakistan Cyber Force.'

One of the messages claimed that the Pahalgam terror attack was orchestrated internally, calling it an 'inside job.' Another described the incident as a "false flag by the Indian government, designed to incite conflict and religious division."

The hackers also posted offensive comments about Himanshi Narwal, wife of the late Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, whose image sitting beside her husband’s mortal remains were recently circulated widely on social media.

Soon after the breach was discovered, the department's website was taken down.