Rajasthan, Haryana to gain from diversion of Indus waters as plan to revive Saraswati River gets boost

JAIPUR: Following India's suspension of the Indus Water Treaty after the Pahalgam incident, water from the Sindhu, Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej rivers, currently flowing into Pakistan, may soon be redirected to benefit northern states like Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab.

As part of this plan, efforts to revive the long-extinct Saraswati River in Rajasthan will also be expedited.

In a significant development, Rajasthan and Haryana officials met scientists in Jaipur on Monday to discuss reviving the Saraswati river. A team from Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Government of Denmark will map the river's ancient paleo channel to trace and restore its original flow.

Once the flow route is identified, encroachments and other obstructions along the riverbed will be cleared. The Central Arid Zone Research Institute (CAZRI), Jodhpur, and IIT-BHU have also agreed to support the initiative.