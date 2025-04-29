RSS chief Bhagwat meets PM Modi in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack

NEW DELHI: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, an interaction which has come in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack which left 26 civilians, mostly tourists, dead.

Home Minister Amit Shah was also believed to be part of the meeting with Bhagwat.

They exchanged views at the prime minister's residence amid the government weighing its options of countermeasures following the April 22 terror strike by Pakistan-linked terrorists.

Sources said the meeting was in connection with the Pahalgam attack

With the Hindutva organisation considered the ideological mentor to the ruling BJP and spread across the country, the meeting assumes significance.

Bhagwat has met Modi at the prime minister's official residence only on a few occasions.

The meeting came after Modi chaired a meeting of the top defence establishment, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval and all three chiefs of the armed forces.

The prime minister also met Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been spearheading sweeping anti-terror measures after the horrific attack on April 22.