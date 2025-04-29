South Asian region, world cannot afford India-Pakistan confrontation: UN spokesperson

Amid rapidly rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the spokesperson for the UN chief on Tuesday said that a confrontation between the two nuclear-armed nations would be catastrophic not only for South Asia but for the world.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres personally reached out to India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reiterating his "unequivocal condemnation" of the attack that killed 26 civilians—mostly tourists—in what is now the deadliest incident in Jammu and Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama bombing.

“The Secretary-General expressed his deep concern at rising tensions between India and Pakistan and underscored the need to avoid a confrontation that could result in tragic consequences,” said UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.

According to PTI, Dujarric said the Secretary General strongly stands against terrorism, wherever and whenever it occurs. And I think he has been very clear on that. What he wants to see is both sides move towards a de-escalation. I mean, the region and the world cannot afford a confrontation between India and Pakistan, which would be catastrophic for those two countries and for the world as a whole," Dujarric said.