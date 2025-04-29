Three suspected NSCN cadres killed in Assam encounter after 60-hour search operation

GUWAHATI: At least three suspected cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN), who entered Assam allegedly to demand extortion money from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), were killed in an encounter with security forces in Dima Hasao district on Tuesday, officers said.

A cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession by the special units of the state police and Assam Rifles who conducted a search for the militants for around 60 hours.

Senior officers of Assam Police headquarters told PTI that the encounter took place at a place between N Kubin and Herakilo under Haflong police station limits after the NSCN cadres came from Nagaland.

"Acting on a tip-off about the presence of the militants, a joint team of Assam Police and central forces launched an operation in the area. Once face-to-face, a heavy exchange of fire between the security team and militants ensued," a top officer said.

In the gunfight, which lasted for 3-4 hours, three militants were killed on the spot, he added.

"We have recovered two AK-47 rifles, one pistol and a cache of ammunition from the spot," another senior officer said.