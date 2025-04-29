UGC halts PhD admission process at Banaras Hindu University, orders probe

LUCKNOW: In a major development, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has halted the admission process for PhD students at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) while deciding to set up a panel to probe alleged anomalies.

The university has been facing protests over alleged favouritism by department heads in the PhD admission process, violating the rules. Over 1,200 candidates have been admitted so far, with 400 seats still pending.

In a letter signed by UGC secretary Manish R Joshi, UGC said: "In order to examine the issue pertaining to PhD admissions at BHU and ensure compliance of UGC Regulations, it has been decided to constitute a committee.”

Moreover, the Commission has also summoned acting vice-chancellor Prof Sanjay Kumar and the registrar to seek an explanation.

The PhD admission process at the University has been under scanner over various allegations, drawing protests on the campus. The sit-in by aspirants Shivam Sonkar and Archita Singh drew particular attention, especially from Opposition parties.

A group of students also staged a massive protest at the BHU central office after they failed a patient hearing by the authorities concerned and no one noticed their agitation near the V-C residence.