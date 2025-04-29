Weather woes lead to lower castor production in India

NEW DELHI: Weather-related issues have resulted in a record downward revision of castor oil production in the country, with estimates falling by over 21 per cent. This decline is expected to significantly impact exports. Gujarat, which contributes more than 70 per cent of the country's castor oil, has been experiencing unusually high temperatures since February. These conditions have severely affected crop yields, particularly for late-sown and re-sown crops.

India was the world’s largest exporter of castor oil in 2023–2024, with exports valued at over a billion dollars. In terms of volume, India exported about 629 million kg of castor oil. However, a reduction in production is expected to reduce revenue.

Castor oil is primarily used as a raw material in the manufacturing of various industrial products such as soaps, cosmetics, paints, varnishes, adhesives, and lubricants.

The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) has released the second estimate of castor seed production for the 2024–25 season, conducted by Indian Agribusiness Systems Ltd (AgriWatch).

Based on extensive field surveys and remote sensing analysis conducted during April, the latest assessment shows a significant downward revision in castor production across major producing states. Production is now reported at 15.6 lakh tonnes, down from the initial estimate of 18.2 lakh tonnes.

India’s castor acreage has decreased by 12 per cent, to 8.68 lakh hectares, compared to 9.88 lakh hectares in 2023–24.

Experts say adverse weather conditions have affected sowing and reduced crop yields. Rising temperatures since February have severely impacted yields, especially for late and re-sown crops.