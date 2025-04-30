21 Manipur MLAs write to Modi, Shah demanding ‘popular government’ in state

GUWAHATI: Twenty-one ruling NDA MLAs of Manipur have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding the immediate installation of a “popular government” in the ethnic violence-hit state.

The MLAs are from the BJP, the National People’s Party and the Naga People’s Front. Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh of the BJP and MLAs close to him are not among the signatories of the letters.

In the letters, the MLAs said the people of Manipur welcomed President’s rule, imposed on February 13, with a lot of expectations. However, there were no visible actions to restore peace and normalcy even after two and a half months.

“There is a strong apprehension among the common people that the violence may reoccur. Many civil society organisations have come out openly against the imposition of President’s rule. They have been demanding the installation of a popular government in the state,” the MLAs wrote jointly.