21 Manipur MLAs write to Modi, Shah demanding ‘popular government’ in state

GUWAHATI: Twenty-one ruling NDA MLAs of Manipur have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding the immediate installation of a “popular government” in the ethnic violence-hit state.
The MLAs are from the BJP, the National People’s Party and the Naga People’s Front. Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh of the BJP and MLAs close to him are not among the signatories of the letters.
In the letters, the MLAs said the people of Manipur welcomed President’s rule, imposed on February 13, with a lot of expectations. However, there were no visible actions to restore peace and normalcy even after two and a half months.
“There is a strong apprehension among the common people that the violence may reoccur. Many civil society organisations have come out openly against the imposition of President’s rule. They have been demanding the installation of a popular government in the state,” the MLAs wrote jointly.
“These organizations have started organising public rallies, street corner meetings, instigating the general public, blaming the ruling MLAs for not staking a claim to form a popular government and fixing responsibility for imposition of President’s rule in Manipur,” they further wrote.
The MLAs said peace and normalcy in the state could be restored only through the installation of a popular government. They requested Modi and Shah to take necessary steps in this regard at the earliest in the interest of the people.
“We assure you that we will work with full dedication and devotion to bring peace and normalcy in our state after the installation of a popular government,” the MLAs said.
President’s rule was imposed in the state after the BJP failed to reach a consensus on a successor for N Biren Singh, who stepped down as Chief Minister on February 9, a day before his government was due to face a no-confidence motion and a floor test.
The resignation followed nearly two years of ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo tribals that left over 250 people dead and some 60,000 others displaced.