A new era dawns at Kanchi

Just as Kanchi Mutt’s founder Adi Sankara travelled across Bharat on foot, the 68th and 69th Acharyas have undertaken padayatras across the nation with a kaleidoscopic sweep of initiatives that have touched millions across generations. The 70th Acharya’s care towards rural development, coupled with traditional practices, has attracted strategic minds to blend modern facilities with ancient wisdom in achieving a nurtured and nutritive balance.

Some of his schemes to promote agriculture, cow farming and socioeconomic projects based on the Indian knowledge system have characterised the mutt’s tri-dimensional foray with sustainable reach. His contributions, guided by his revered guru in absentia, to the reconstruction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya will be etched in the memories of many.

The trinocular vision with which he steers the mutt’s three-dimensional objectives stretching beyond conventional boundaries will be inspirational for his successor. It is this continuum of lineage—not only through physical presence and knowledge, but also through spiritual-social munificence and action—that has made Kanchi Mutt a revered place of unifying sanctity. With the anointment today and Sankara Jayanthi (birthday of Adi Sankara) on May 2 to follow, the temple town of Kanchi is dazzling with divinity, sprouting with spirituality and towering with bhakti.