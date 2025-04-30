After video goes viral, NIA picks zipline operator

SRINAGAR: Zipline operator Muzamil Ahmed Kumhar, who was heard chanting ‘Allahu Akbar’ as the terrorists started firing at tourists in Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadows on April 22, has been picked up for questioning by the NIA, which is probing the terror attack in which 25 tourists and a local resident were killed.

Muzamil was heard chanting ‘Allahu Akbar’ thrice in a selfie video shot by Rishi Bhatt, a tourist from Ahmedabad, while taking the zipline ride on the day of the deadly terror attack.

Muzamil’s father said his son had visited his home in Anantnag on Monday and was picked up by policemen in the evening. When told that his son had chanted ‘Allahu Akbar’ when the terrorists fired at the tourists, he said, “We are Muslims and even if the storm comes, we will say ‘Allahu Akbar’. If we do some work, we will say ‘Allahu Akbar’. What is in it?”

A sources said, “The zipline operator is being quizzed by NIA officials about his chanting ‘Allahu Akbar’ at the start of the terror attack. The NIA and J&K police are probing if he has links with terrorism.”

Muzamil’s brother Mukhtar Ahmed said his brother was picked up by police on April 23, a day after the attack, and released on Monday and then picked up again by police in the evening. He said his brother has been working in the zipline for the last three years.