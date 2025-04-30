Armed forces up for major rejig as new Northern Army Commander, IAF Vice Chief appointed

NEW DELHI: The Indian Armed Forces, (Army, Navy and Air Force) are due for major top-level changes as top commanders will superannuate getting replaced by new ones.

Lieutenant General Prateek Sharma is set to take charge as the Commander-in-Chief of the Udhampur-based Northern Command, the Indian Army's largest, overseeing key areas like the Line of Control, Line of Actual Control, Siachen, Kargil, and Drass. His appointment comes amid heightened global focus on Jammu and Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack.

An ex-cadet of the prestigious Captain Manoj Pandey UP Sainik School, Lucknow, is the Deputy Chief of Army Staff (DCOAS)—Strategy. The DCOAS Strategy, a third Deputy Chief of Army who oversees the Indian Army's operations and intelligence directorates, among other important branches, is one of the most crucial appointments within the Indian Army.

On Wednesday, Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, after completing an illustrious career of four decades in the Indian Army, relinquished the Command of the Indian Army's Northern Command. The brave men and women of the Command gave him a befitting farewell.

Air Marshal Ashok Dixit will be assuming the position of the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC) on May 1 as Lt Gen JP Mathew relinquished the appointment of CISC on April 30, 2025 upon the culmination of nearly four decades in service. Air Marshal Dixit was the Air Officer CinC Central Air Command before assuming the new appointment.