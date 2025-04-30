BJP, Congress in pictorial war, trade charges over Pahalgam terror attack response

NEW DELHI: In the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam, a pictorial war erupted on Tuesday between the ruling BJP and the Congress.

The Congress posted an image of a headless figure with the caption “Jimedari ke Samay-Gayab,” indirectly criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his perceived delay in taking action against the attack.

The BJP responded swiftly and sharply, stating, “Congress flaunts a headless kurta to echo the extremist’s ‘Tan Se Sar Juda’ slogan, exposing its continuous slide into Muslim League 2.0 — divisive, desperate, and directionless.” The party equated the Congress post with the extremist slogan “Sar Tan Se Juda,” accusing the opposition of aligning with extremist sentiments. The Congress subsequently deleted the controversial post from the social media platform.

The BJP also described Congress leaders as fellow- travellers of Pakistan, asserting in its response post: “Let Pakistan and its fellow-travellers in @INCIndia threaten all they wish; New India will neither bend nor break. Terror will be met with bullets, not biryani. This is the era of decisive leadership.”

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia claimed the post was designed to signal to Pakistan that the Congress stood with them amid the crisis.