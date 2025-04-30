Caste census nod may influence Bihar polls, dampen Opposition's hope: Expert

NEW DELHI: The decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming national census is expected to have major electoral implications in the Bihar Assembly elections set for September–October, potentially giving the ruling NDA a strategic edge in a state where caste remains a key factor in political mobilisation.

The decision by the Modi-led central government has effectively blunted a key campaign narrative of the Opposition, particularly the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress, who had been fervent advocates of a caste census. The move has the potential to disrupt the Opposition’s attempts to galvanise Other Backwards Classes (OBCs) and marginalised communities around this issue.

Importantly, the Janata Dal (United) — JD(U) — which leads the NDA in Bihar now , had long championed the cause of caste-based enumeration. Although the JD(U) was previously part of the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) government, it had already taken the initiative to conduct a state-level caste-based survey independently. This move had been projected as a milestone in understanding and addressing caste-based disparities in Bihar.