Caste Census sparks political credit war in Bihar ahead of assembly elections

PATNA: A credit war has begun between the ruling NDA and opposition parties in Bihar after the Centre announced on Wednesday its decision to conduct a caste census along with the general census. The announcement comes ahead of the assembly elections scheduled for October-November this year.

While the main opposition party, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), claimed that the Centre had conceded to its long-pending demand, the ruling JD(U) thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre's decision to conduct a caste census alongside the general census.

In what appeared to be an attempt by the Centre to outwit the opposition Mahagathbandhan, or grand alliance, by announcing the caste census, RJD chief Lalu Prasad said in a social media post on X that the decision showed how "Sanghis" were dancing to their agenda.