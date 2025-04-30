CBI dismantles child sexual abuse exploitation networks in Operation Hawk-2025

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), acting on inputs from US authorities, conducted multiple raids under Operation Hawk and arrested two individuals to dismantle cybercrime networks involved in online child sexual exploitation with international linkages, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials stated that the CBI's International Operations Division registered a case against accused Sheikh Muizz Ahmed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code(IPC), the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the POCSO Act, 2012. Following the FIR, the agency initiated an investigation.

A senior CBI official said, “During March, 2024, accused Sheikh Muizz Ahmed, resident of Mangalore, operated through social media platform ‘Discord’ under the username ‘heisenberg7343’ and engaged in online chats with a minor girl from the US. During chats, the accused induced a minor girl to engage in sexualised chats with him and he further induced and enticed her to share her obscene images/videos with him over the said platform. The accused also intimidated the minor victim to engage in obscene sexual activities online.”

The CBI conducted extensive raids at various locations in Mumbai and Mangalore linked to the accused leading to recovery of electronic devices like mobile phone and laptop, which contained CSAM obtained by the accused from the minor girl victim by way of inducement, the officials said, adding that accused Muizz Ahmed was arrested by CBI and sent to judicial custody.