Consumers can now directly report misleading claims made on food products: FSSAI

NEW DELHI: Now, consumers can directly report misleading or false claims made on food product labels.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), on Wednesday, announced the introduction of a new digital utility that enables consumers to directly report misleading claims made on food product labels.

FSSAI regulates the manufacture, storage, distribution, sale, and import of food articles, and also establishes standards to ensure food safety.

“Consumers can now lodge complaints regarding misleading or false claims displayed on packaged food items through the Food Safety Connect mobile application or via Food Safety Compliance System - FoSCoS – https://foscos.fssai.gov.in,” according to an official statement.

The Food Safety Connect mobile application is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

This initiative is part of FSSAI’s ongoing efforts to promote transparency, protect consumer rights and strengthen food safety regulations in the country, the statement added.