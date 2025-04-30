Five-year-old girl raped by youth in Uttar Pradesh

PILIBHIT: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in a village while she was returning home, police said Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Veerpal (20), they said.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when the girl was returning home from a nearby shop and Veerpal took her to a secluded place and raped her, they said.

The survivor returned home and told the family about the incident, and they approached the police.

Based on their complaint, SHO, Neuria, Rupa Bisht said that an FIR has been registered in this regard under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against Veerpal, they said.

Efforts are being made to arrest the accused who is currently absconding.

Police are awaiting the girl's medical reports, they added.