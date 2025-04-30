Govt revamps National Security Advisory Board; appoints former RAW chief Alok Joshi as new head

NEW DELHI: The Union government has revamped the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB), appointing former RAW chief Alok Joshi as its new head, along with six other members.
This comes amid a time when tensions between two nuclear-armed nations – India and Pakistan – are mounting following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.
The NSAB is a seven-member apex body that provides expert and strategic input on security-related matters to the government.
Alok Joshi is regarded as one of the country’s most esteemed IPS officers, having held various successful assignments during his tenure in RAW and other postings. He is considered an expert in intelligence-driven operations.
The other six newly inducted members of the board are former Western Air Commander Air Marshal PM Sinha, former Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General AK Singh, former Admiral Monty Khanna, Rajiv Ranjan Verma, Manmohan Singh, and B Venkatesh Varma.
B Venkatesh Varma is a retired officer of the Indian Foreign Service.
A Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, chaired by PM, was convened and concluded at the Prime Minister’s residence, which deliberated on various aspects of national preparedness.
Sources indicated that during the CCS meeting, the government reviewed every aspect of preparedness undertaken in the aftermath of the terror attack to deliver a stern response to the perpetrators and promoters of terrorism.
Within the NSAB, the government inducts reputed and experienced individuals outside the official government domain as members of the advisory group, typically former officials with distinguished records of performance and integrity.
Those appointed as members or chairman of the group are drawn from the military, academia, and distinguished members of civil society, with deep expertise and experience in areas such as external security, foreign affairs, defence, science and technology, and economic affairs.