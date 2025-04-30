Govt revamps National Security Advisory Board; appoints former RAW chief Alok Joshi as new head

NEW DELHI: The Union government has revamped the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB), appointing former RAW chief Alok Joshi as its new head, along with six other members.

This comes amid a time when tensions between two nuclear-armed nations – India and Pakistan – are mounting following the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

The NSAB is a seven-member apex body that provides expert and strategic input on security-related matters to the government.

Alok Joshi is regarded as one of the country’s most esteemed IPS officers, having held various successful assignments during his tenure in RAW and other postings. He is considered an expert in intelligence-driven operations.

The other six newly inducted members of the board are former Western Air Commander Air Marshal PM Sinha, former Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General AK Singh, former Admiral Monty Khanna, Rajiv Ranjan Verma, Manmohan Singh, and B Venkatesh Varma.