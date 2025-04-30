High-level committee will probe Kolkata hotel fire, says Mayor Firhad Hakim

KOLKATA: Mayor Firhad Hakim on Wednesday said a high-level inquiry committee will be formed to probe the devastating fire that claimed 14 lives in a Kolkata hotel.

The committee will comprise the municipal commissioner and senior officials from the fire brigade and police," Hakim said after visiting the spot.

"Proceedings will be initiated against anyone found responsible," he added.

Police commissioner Manoj Verma told reporters that 14 people died and 13 were injured in the fire at the hotel located in the congested Mechuapatti area of Burrabazar.

Hakim, who is also West Bengal's Municipal Affairs and Urban Development minister, claimed that 15 persons succumbed in the blaze. He said the city police authorities were in touch with the families of the deceased.

"We will make arrangements for sending the bodies in accordance with the wishes of the family members of the deceased," he said.

The minister said compensation will be given to the kin of the deceased.