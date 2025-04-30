High-level committee will probe Kolkata hotel fire, says Mayor Firhad Hakim

KOLKATA: Mayor Firhad Hakim on Wednesday said a high-level inquiry committee will be formed to probe the devastating fire that claimed 14 lives in a Kolkata hotel.
The committee will comprise the municipal commissioner and senior officials from the fire brigade and police," Hakim said after visiting the spot.
"Proceedings will be initiated against anyone found responsible," he added.
Police commissioner Manoj Verma told reporters that 14 people died and 13 were injured in the fire at the hotel located in the congested Mechuapatti area of Burrabazar.
Hakim, who is also West Bengal's Municipal Affairs and Urban Development minister, claimed that 15 persons succumbed in the blaze. He said the city police authorities were in touch with the families of the deceased.
"We will make arrangements for sending the bodies in accordance with the wishes of the family members of the deceased," he said.
The minister said compensation will be given to the kin of the deceased.
Stating that all those who died in the fire have been identified, Hakim said police officers were in touch with the family members of the deceased.
Responding to allegations of illegal construction at the hotel, Hakim said such issues are often only highlighted after a tragedy occurs.
"Why are complaints not raised when violations take place?" he questioned, drawing a comparison to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.
"Just like terrorists' houses are blown up only after the killings, action on such claims of illegal structures seems to come only after loss of life."
However, BJP councillor Sajal Ghosh levelled serious allegations, claiming illegal constructions were allowed in the hotel and that a bar was being set up on the premises with tacit approval from top officials in the municipal corporation.
"There are countless complaints of illegal construction across the city, but rarely is any action taken," Ghosh said at NRS Hospital, where some victims were admitted.
"Inquiry committees are formed after every major incident, but nothing ever comes of them," he added.