Idol installation of Ram Darbar deferred by a month in Ayodhya

LUCKNOW: The installation ceremony of the idols of Ram Darbar on the Ram temple’s first floor has been deferred by a month. The installation was scheduled to take place on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya on Wednesday, April 30. Now it is expected to take place on May 23.

As per the sources of the temple trust, the idol installation ceremony has been delayed due to a defect in the idols of the Ram Darbar.

Meanwhile, Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust sources claim that elaborate arrangements will be made for the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) of Ram Darbar in June.

As per the details shared by informed sources, the Ram Darbar will feature four-and-a-half-foot tall marble idols of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lord Hanuman, Bharat, Lakshman and Shatrughan.

According to one of the members of the temple trust, Dr Anil Mishra, the idols have been carved from white Makrana marble in Rajasthan.