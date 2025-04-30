INTERVIEW | Any alliance should be based on principles: Badal

Sukhbir Singh Badal has been re-elected president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). The former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister heads the century-old party when it faces its worst crisis yet and strives to regain its footing in state politics. Badal talks to Harpreet Bajwa about his challenges and what went wrong with his party’s relations with the BJP. Excerpts:

Former Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal is back in the saddle. Has he weathered all storms? Were the last few months tough-going?

SAD and its leadership are known for their struggles for the public good. We have always worked for welfare of the kisan, mazdoor and weaker sections. The last six months, which you describe as a tough phase for the party, came about due to a conspiracy to take control of our religious shrines, ideology and institutions. The recent political conference on Baisakhi (April 13), which witnessed a record turnout, can be described as a mass awakening in this regard. Punjabis have decided to stand up against outside forces who want to weaken the SAD, and I’m confident we will get stronger by the day.

You gave party supporters a clarion call to return the SAD to power in the 2027 Assembly polls. How do you plan to go about it?

There is a groundswell of public support for the SAD based on its past record of speedy development, unique social welfare schemes and its ability to maintain peace and communal harmony when in government. Simultaneously, Punjabis are determined to see the back of the AAP, which has betrayed them. They also don’t want a return to the days of corruption and mismanagement of the Congress.