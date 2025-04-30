Lucknow Diary | Prayagraj man feted by the British monarch

Sameer Sah from Prayagraj has been honoured with the Humanitarian Medal by King Charles III at a Buckingham Palace ceremony for his exceptional service in humanitarian emergencies and human welfare in the face of crisis. Sameer is the first Indian to have received the honour for providing medical aid in war-torn Gaza – leading the first WHO emergency medical team convoy into the West Bank in December 2023. Hailing from Nainital and educated at St Joseph’s College in Prayagraj, Sameer is an Overseas Citizen of India. Currently living in Colchester, England, Sameer has over 30 years of experience in the human development sector.
Party’s interest above all, says Mayawati
The BSP supremo is out to justify re-induction of expelled party members saying such decisions are entirely motivated by the interests of the party. Apparently, in a veiled reference to the repeated expulsions and readmission of her nephew Akash Anand, BSP chief Mayawati said there are no qualms if people, who have worked for the party, rejoin its ranks after leaving once. “When few party members start weakening the party, or become undisciplined and lack sincerity, it becomes necessary to expel them in the interest of the party. But, after they realise their mistakes, they are taken back into party fold,” Mayawati wrote in a series of posts on X.
The rare achievement of a murder convict
Jubilations inside a prison are rare scenes. One such occasion presented itself in Pratapgarh district jail as a murder convict scored 71.6%, highest among all the 105 inmates who took the Class 12 UP Board exams across various prisons in the state. The results of Class 10 and 12 board exams were announced recently. One of the convicts, Amethi-born Pintu alias Omprakash Gupta, 35, passed the intermediate exam with 71.6% marks while serving life imprisonment for murder. Lodged in Pratapgarh jail since June 2021, Pintu used to study at night as he worked in the jail canteen. He procured his subject books from the prison library and often took help of jail teachers.
Namita Bajpai
Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh
namita.bajpai@newindianexpress.com